Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $1.81 Million; Dnb Asset Management As Trimmed Position in Splunk (SPLK) by $134.94 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 38.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 11,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 17,944 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 28,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $202.58. About 2.46M shares traded or 93.83% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 200-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Offer Values NEX at GBP3.9B; 17/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 16; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE VS 85 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Reached All-Time Daily Volume Record of 51.9 M Contracts Traded on May 29; 15/03/2018 – CME, NEX GROUP ARE SAID TO HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS; 23/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE CME’S INTERNATIONAL REVENUE BY OVER 35 PCT-CONF CALL

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 1,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 15,636 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 billion, down from 16,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $113.89. About 2.52M shares traded or 32.84% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 138,616 shares to 147,398 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $621.18M for 30.88 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 16,822 shares to 46,310 shares, valued at $3.29 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 22,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).