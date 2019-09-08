Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Increased Walmart (WMT) Position by $6.20 Million; Bio Techne (TECH) Holding Has Raised by 12 West Capital Management Lp

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73M, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $188.18. About 140,975 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH)

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 285.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 63,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 86,273 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 22,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 09/05/2018 – Here are the big winners from Flipkart’s $16 billion deal with Walmart; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart; 19/04/2018 – WALMART RELEASES CHECK OUT WITH ME IN 350 GARDEN CENTERS; 05/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fugitive caught after Walmart lockdown; 09/05/2018 – Naspers Sells 11.18% Stake in Flipkart to Walmart for $2.2B; 17/04/2018 – A new Walmart.com will roll out in May; 22/05/2018 – Economic Times: ET View: Walmart should become India’s battering ram to crack the Chinese market; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – ANTICIPATE CONTINUATION OF CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to expand grocery delivery business to 800 stores by year’s end

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 2.27M shares to 440,036 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $95,530 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company has 490,320 shares. Duncker Streett Co Incorporated invested in 55 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 209,994 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 554,429 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) or 4,525 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Roberts Glore Incorporated Il stated it has 6,017 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Mgmt Services Inc owns 267 shares. Lpl Llc owns 0% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 2,834 shares. Ent Financial Service Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 29 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 129,915 shares. Snyder Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 27,311 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 29,586 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsr Inc owns 3,483 shares.

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Stocks Hit By France’s Digital Tax: Trade War Brewing? – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can a growth scare benefit tech stocks? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tech Data (TECD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PRO, LIQT, PBI – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings: 3 Fast-Growing Tech Companies to Watch Next Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Huge upside seen for Walmart from PhonePe asset – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Build-A-Bear, Walmart partner for Teddy Bear Day – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Will Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Interest in Digital Coins Send Bitcoin Soaring? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart chief marketing officer exiting – Ad Age – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart pulls back on gun sales – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.