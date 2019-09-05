Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Increased Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $2.89 Million; Us Bancorp (USB) Stock Price Rose While Payden & Rygel Has Lifted Stake by $4.17 Million

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 86,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 458,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08M, up from 371,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 485,091 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB)

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 28.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 68,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 307,978 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08 million, up from 239,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 3.10M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull & Monroe Investment Mgmt Corp holds 1.28% or 56,164 shares. Founders Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gam Hldg Ag invested in 391,881 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Group Inc Lc holds 0.39% or 24,286 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Incorporated invested in 221 shares or 0% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invs owns 369,787 shares. Broderick Brian C has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 4,675 were reported by Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc. Valmark Advisers holds 31,111 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blume Cap holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6,274 shares. 152,796 were accumulated by Argyle Cap Mgmt. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 915,788 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 1.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Bancorp has 1.07% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Woodstock holds 1.1% or 144,313 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 1.14 million shares to 16,147 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,323 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willis Invest Counsel holds 405,410 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Beacon Financial Gru has invested 0.05% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Montag A Assocs owns 0.16% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 36,031 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 65,120 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Assetmark holds 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 1,910 shares. Delphi Ma holds 33,055 shares. Howland Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.63% stake. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt reported 4,500 shares. 287,810 were reported by Zwj Investment Counsel. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt accumulated 0.16% or 16,833 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 8,470 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 66,200 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Security Natl Co holds 2,355 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,000 shares to 346,100 shares, valued at $40.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,800 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Reit (NYSE:DLR).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Tough Week for Warren Buffett – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.