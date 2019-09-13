Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Increased Dte Energy Co (DTE) Holding; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Altarock Partners Has Decreased by $17.66 Million Its Position

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 15,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 44,134 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, up from 28,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.65. About 228,968 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Sees Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dte Energy Center Ba1 Rating; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $5.57 TO $5.99, EST. $5.78; 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 25/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20043 – Benedict Ilozer against DTE Energy Company- Evidentiary Hearing on May 8, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SHUT IN APRIL ON TRANSFORMER MALFUNCTION; 13/03/2018 – New York loses appeal to block Millennium natgas pipeline; 07/03/2018 DTE Energy powers Little Caesars Arena with renewable energy during NHL’s ‘Green Month’; 27/04/2018 – Michigan approves DTE plan to build $1 bln natgas power plant; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99

Altarock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altarock Partners Llc sold 36,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 605,924 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293.15 million, down from 642,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altarock Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $7.54 during the last trading session, reaching $522.3. About 52,218 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility

Altarock Partners Llc, which manages about $109.11 million and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications by 94,316 shares to 954,166 shares, valued at $377.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33M for 27.84 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $448,273 activity. On Thursday, September 5 the insider TORGOW GARY bought $199,733.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12,468 shares to 62,402 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,765 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).