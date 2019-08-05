Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Cut Position in Intuit (INTU) by $9.53 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Northpointe Capital Trimmed Its Position by $2.65 Million

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 50.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 19,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 19,068 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 38,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 6.57M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 83.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 36,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 7,159 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 43,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $274.64. About 1.49M shares traded or 16.52% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Gru Limited accumulated 9,713 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co reported 16.60 million shares. Spinnaker reported 80,173 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. State Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 15,200 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Scholtz Ltd Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,670 shares. Bar Harbor Serv, a Maine-based fund reported 73,946 shares. Carlson Capital Mngmt invested in 9,711 shares. 63,559 were reported by Monarch Cap Management Inc. Cwh Capital Mngmt Inc holds 17,504 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gladius Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Main Street Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). America First Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,405 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Guardian Inv Mngmt owns 3.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,743 shares. Mairs & Power holds 2.08M shares or 3.52% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 19,751 shares to 30,447 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 81,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.18% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 3,784 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Management has 0.11% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). First Finance Retail Bank has 1,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 306 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 1,056 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Mi has 31,921 shares. Sun Life Fincl accumulated 440 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Lc holds 0.62% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 21,465 shares. 166,570 were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Pcl. Ballentine Partners Ltd Llc owns 984 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 98 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Llc holds 0.8% or 56,816 shares. 678,111 are held by Prudential Finance Inc.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 456,863 shares to 4.24 million shares, valued at $356.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 12,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).