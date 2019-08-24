Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Cut Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding By $7.16 Million; Zynga (ZNGA) Sentiment Is 1.23

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 50.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 135,062 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 134,217 shares with $7.25 million value, down from 269,279 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $199.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions

Zynga Inc (ZNGA) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 108 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 88 cut down and sold their holdings in Zynga Inc. The funds in our database now own: 651.42 million shares, down from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Zynga Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 66 Increased: 57 New Position: 51.

Contour Asset Management Llc holds 8.16% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. for 21.40 million shares. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc owns 2.00 million shares or 4.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadian Capital Management Lp has 4.59% invested in the company for 22.05 million shares. The New York-based Junto Capital Management Lp has invested 2.6% in the stock. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 650,000 shares.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.25 billion. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.53% above currents $46.61 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. On Friday, June 7 BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 10,000 shares.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 13,547 shares to 53,015 valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1. It also upped Graniteshares Gold Tr stake by 5.53M shares and now owns 5.76M shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) was raised too.

