Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $731,880; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Lowered as Stock Declined

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network Adds Nutrien: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Plans To Integrate Corporate, Investment Bank; Layoffs May Follow; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients Thursday; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk-Management Claims With Regulators; 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market: Wells Fargo Securities; 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Le; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 18.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 1,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,145 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 6,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $527.63. About 459,139 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 19,442 shares to 34,399 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,185 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.09 million activity. 1,410 shares were sold by Myriam Curet, worth $770,652 on Friday, February 15. Shares for $229,014 were sold by Samath Jamie. MOHR MARSHALL had sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94 million on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings.