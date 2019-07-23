Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Boosted Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $2.89 Million as Stock Value Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Hemenway Trust Company Increased Stake by $2.42 Million as Stock Value Rose

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 18,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,522 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02M, up from 97,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $134.94. About 7.58 million shares traded or 116.41% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 28.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 68,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 307,978 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08 million, up from 239,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 14.02 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – Pfizer Biosimilar RETACRIT (Epoetin Alfa-Epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE); 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.63% or 307,854 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 2.29% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 296,618 were accumulated by Washington Tru. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc holds 0.8% or 21.80M shares. Capital holds 0.58% or 31.56 million shares in its portfolio. Howland Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 64,674 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Bonness Enterp stated it has 78,608 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 162,581 shares. Moreover, Schmidt P J has 0.12% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 4.63M shares. De Burlo Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24.84 million shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Llc invested in 1.79M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Northstar Group Inc Inc has invested 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cypress Grp, Florida-based fund reported 92,384 shares.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 28,524 shares to 43,246 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,734 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer’s crisaborole ointment safe in infants and toddlers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer: Array Deal Makes Sense – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amarin: Is a Buyout Really Off the Table? – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Dumais Michael R. 10,089 shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B, worth $1.25 million on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: A Sleepy Start to the Week, But Hold On – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Collins Aerospace gets sixth order from US Army for production of next-generation Manpack radios – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Boeing, Caterpillar, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0% or 47 shares. Counselors, a Missouri-based fund reported 51,281 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has 8.28 million shares for 5.25% of their portfolio. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Armstrong Henry H holds 0.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 14,607 shares. Lbmc Inv Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,096 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 1.07 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Security National Tru stated it has 30,447 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Valicenti Advisory Services invested in 20,916 shares. Franklin Incorporated has invested 0.38% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Philadelphia Trust accumulated 0.98% or 86,094 shares. Natixis accumulated 842,201 shares or 0.68% of the stock. 25,557 were reported by Alexandria Llc. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 39,700 shares in its portfolio.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 14,478 shares to 42,948 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,376 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).