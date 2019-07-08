Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Boosted Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Position by $948,800 as Stock Price Rose; As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Grs Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 155,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,755 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42 million, down from 525,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 300,266 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 11,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 42,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $81.44. About 209,999 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Choate Invest Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 3,008 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 82,516 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr Inc has 3,802 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Nine Masts owns 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 60 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Texas Cap Savings Bank Inc Tx owns 3,930 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd holds 5.72M shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Navellier owns 0.36% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 28,876 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Ltd Co reported 1.34% stake. Bangor Bancorp owns 16,105 shares. Epoch Invest Partners stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.26% or 11,156 shares in its portfolio. 2.69 million are owned by Ronna Sue Cohen. Edmp Inc invested in 13,343 shares or 1.05% of the stock.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 30,079 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $481,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 135,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,217 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton’s Challenges Look More Sector/Sentiment-Specific – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Eaton (ETN) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates on Higher Organic Sales – Zacks.com” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton +2% after Q4 beat, positive guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying Eaton – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

More notable recent American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mega-Merger Creates Country’s Largest Landlord – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2017, Fool.com published: “Why These Single-Family-Home REITs Rallied in January – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Homes 4 Rent Is Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Homes 4 Rent: I’m Still Perplexed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2017.

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.27 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $80.93M for 23.37 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 9,975 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc invested in 0.05% or 3.27M shares. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 16,881 shares. Brinker holds 0.01% or 9,469 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Franklin reported 369,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 54,826 shares. Amalgamated State Bank, New York-based fund reported 49,520 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 8,690 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 9,000 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Legal & General Group Public Limited owns 817,497 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited owns 3.82 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 35,097 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 245,847 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 841,052 shares.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Site Centers Corp by 216,672 shares to 798,972 shares, valued at $10.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.