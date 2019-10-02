Richard Bernstein Advisors Decreased Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake; Last Week Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Q2 Holdings has $10500 highest and $8200 lowest target. $96’s average target is 33.43% above currents $71.95 stock price. Q2 Holdings had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 9 report. The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by JP Morgan. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 9 report. Canaccord Genuity upgraded the shares of QTWO in report on Thursday, September 12 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) latest ratings:

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 4.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 8,570 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 180,552 shares with $8.54M value, down from 189,122 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $214.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 13.53 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo cuts 22 jobs in currency trading – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Dismisses Bankers in Struggling Muni-Bond Division; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 09/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS NOT INFERIOR FROM INVESTOR, MORAL STANDPOINT TO ITS RIVALS, GOING FORWARD; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE CLARIDA SAYS ACTIVITIES OF WELLS FARGO ARE EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE; 20/04/2018 – CFPB: Assessed $1 Billion Penalty Against Wells Fargo and Credited $500 Million Penalty Collected by OCC Toward Satisfaction of its Fine

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q2 to acquire PrecisionLender – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Q2 does its biggest M&A deal ever – Austin Business Journal” published on October 02, 2019, Pehub.com published: “Q2 Holdings to buy PrecisionLender for $510 mln – PE Hub” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Canaccord Genuity Assumes, Upgrades Q2 Holdings (QTWO) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: CoStar, STR, Q2, Precision Lender, Apollo, MidCap, PNC, Wynnchurch – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.33% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $71.95. About 638,100 shares traded or 55.27% up from the average. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. The firm offers Q2online, a browser digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for clients to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows clients to analyze account holder data. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo, VF Corp And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From October 1 – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Wells Fargo a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: My Next Dividend Stock Purchase – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “It’s Been a Tough Year for CEOs and IPOs – Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 5 Greatest Investments of Warren Buffett – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.21 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

