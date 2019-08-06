Richard Bernstein Advisors Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Position by $1.19 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Stock Price Declined While Homrich & Berg Has Decreased Its Holding by $348,789

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 28,685 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q; 16/03/2018 – Credit Suisse’s Golub Says Better Economic Data, Less Inflation Fueling Markets (Video); 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 17/05/2018 – PE Hub: Golub Capital looks to sell minority stake; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 3,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 28,901 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, down from 32,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $330.92. About 819,309 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TARGETING 2025 COMMERCIAL DEBUT FOR NEW PLANE FAMILY; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts as margins, sales grow; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Orders at 30 in Feb., Up From Jan. (Table); 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AND THE EUROPEAN MEMBER STATES FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN AND THE UK HAVE AGREED ON SOME AMENDMENTS TO A380 AND A350XWB REIMBURSABLE LAUNCH INVESTMENT (RLI) LOANS

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3,899 shares to 8,606 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Upcoming Book Value Declines For This Higher Yielding BDC? – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) CEO David Golub on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Whatâ€™s New in BDC Land: Golub Capital, Ares Capital and Monroe Capital Corp. – The Motley Fool” on August 09, 2017. More interesting news about Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monroe Capital: An Ugly Duckling I Can Live With, 40% Upside And 15% Yield While You Wait – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Golub Capital BDC to merge with Golub Capital Investment Corp. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.39M for 14.17 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 138,616 shares to 147,398 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.33 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.