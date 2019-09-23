Richard Bernstein Advisors Cut Its Stake in Marriott Intl New (MAR) by $2.13 Million as Stock Rose; Hbk Sorce Advisory Lowered Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 15,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 14,165 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, down from 29,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $126.46. About 946,724 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 19/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against Six Major Hotel Chains for Antitrust Scheme; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36; 28/03/2018 – Marriott Irvine Spectrum Grand Opening Signals Growth And New Energy In So-Cal; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT UNVEILS LONG-AWAITED COMBINED LOYALTY PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 12/04/2018 – edjuster to Exhibit at National PLRB Claims Conference

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 47.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 5,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 6,302 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, down from 11,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $264.75. About 5.96 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/05/2018 – CED Magazine: Survey: Netflix No. 1 Source for Streamed Programming, But Cable & Broadcast Content Still Key; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 18/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge, sources tell…; 13/03/2018 – Netflix’s Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix And Says It Expects 2018 To Be ‘negative Cash Flow Trough’ — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama will produce films and TV shows for Netflix. via @verge

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04 million for 21.08 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 58,736 shares to 112,800 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 47,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 27,599 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 48,031 were reported by Cibc World Markets. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.19% or 116,650 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Renaissance Investment Group Inc Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,992 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Adage Cap Prtn Gru Lc has 0.12% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 734 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp holds 0.2% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 7,103 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 33,330 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 66,328 shares. Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited stated it has 6,332 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Pacific Glob Inv Management has 4,350 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,897 shares.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Sheraton Phoenix Downtown restaurant closes for renovations – Phoenix Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Marriott International (MAR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Enjoy those tiny shampoo bottles in your hotel room? Marriott is doing away with them â€” all of them. – Washington Business Journal” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott International To Debut The W Hotels Brand In Toronto – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 90,000 shares. Orrstown Svcs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 50 shares. 2,039 are owned by Eagle Asset Management. Duncker Streett holds 529 shares. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 6,398 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Savings Bank reported 11,771 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 24,404 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.49% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Signaturefd Llc has 3,006 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 1,070 are held by Meeder Asset Management. Greenleaf Tru owns 4,679 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Lc owns 1,300 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,826 shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,240 shares to 91,381 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 2,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 63.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Netflix Stock Was Slammed Friday – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Large Option Trader Aggressively Dumping Netflix Calls – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Threats That Continue to Weigh Netflix Stock Down – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix takes ‘Seinfeld’ global streaming rights – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon and Roku Are Battling for Supremacy in Europe – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 15, 2019.