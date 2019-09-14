Richard Bernstein Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose While Camelot Portfolios Has Increased Holding

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 131.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 9,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 17,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 7,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84 million shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – CITIGROUP FILES $100M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLDING COMMENTS ON CITI ON WEBSITE; 24/04/2018 – CITI CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN CHICAGO

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 212 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,339 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.37 million, up from 12,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon’s Other Jeff Under Spotlight at Studios; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S; 15/05/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Big Showdown With Seattle; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 11,995 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 61,543 shares. 49,619 were reported by Lincluden Management. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corp reported 79,478 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated has invested 0.89% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bsw Wealth Ptnrs reported 8,783 shares. Rockland Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,611 shares. Brandes Ptnrs LP invested in 3.08% or 1.98 million shares. Capital Planning Advisors Llc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,647 shares. F&V Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cna Finance Corp holds 3% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 206,289 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.02% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.52% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $241.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 23,135 shares to 4,846 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 24,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,991 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 36,422 shares to 17,623 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 17,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,178 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 614 shares. Cleararc invested in 3.51% or 6,286 shares. Moreover, Notis has 1.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,321 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 586 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Savant Ltd Liability invested in 4,593 shares. Michael Susan Dell Foundation reported 0.44% stake. Fort Point Capital Ltd Llc holds 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,567 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management holds 4,264 shares. Nine Masts Cap Limited holds 0.16% or 606 shares. 2,661 were reported by David R Rahn &. Accredited Investors Inc invested in 0.2% or 546 shares. Waverton, United Kingdom-based fund reported 79,484 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Llc has invested 2.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Osher Van De Voorde Investment owns 5,802 shares.

