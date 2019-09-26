Richard Bernstein Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Cms Energy (CMS); Comerica (CMA) Holder Bluemar Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.47 Million as Shares Declined

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 32,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 95,483 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53 million, up from 62,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $65.1. About 755,291 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 05/03/2018 – CMS ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 74. Interim Reporting; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information; 05/03/2018 DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information; 23/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information; 28/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Buyback programme; 06/03/2018 – CMS: Speech: Remarks by CMS Administrator Seema Verma at the HIMSS18 Conference; 23/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information; 16/03/2018 – CMS: CMS finalizes coverage of Next Generation Sequencing tests, ensuring enhanced access for cancer patients; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CMS Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 23.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 20,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The hedge fund held 105,793 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.69 million, up from 85,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.05. About 573,414 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net $281M; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Net Interest Income Higher Vs. 1Q; 13/04/2018 – Ex/Im Bank USA: Comerica is EXIM’s Lender of the Year; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.53; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $549 MLN VS $470 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Boosts Dividend By 13% — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.54; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $342.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,127 shares to 112,202 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,291 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Comerica (CMA) Discloses Muneera Carr Ceased Serving as CFO – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Comerica Bank’s Michigan Index Climbs Again – GuruFocus.com” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Comerica Incorporated’s (NYSE:CMA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comerica names interim CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Comerica Incorporated’s (NYSE:CMA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold CMA shares while 164 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 124.03 million shares or 0.67% more from 123.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.17M shares. Westpac Bk Corporation, Australia-based fund reported 21,320 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel has 0.35% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 5,625 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Com invested in 1,057 shares or 0% of the stock. Suntrust Banks accumulated 6,693 shares. Btim Corporation reported 0.18% stake. Cwm Ltd Liability Company reported 201,684 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.04% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Fruth Inv has invested 0.13% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 16,853 shares. New Jersey-based Fincl Architects has invested 0% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Gemmer Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 1,092 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Reliant Invest Limited Liability Company owns 38,540 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited has invested 0.05% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 60,072 shares to 74,145 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 57,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,292 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Serv Network Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% or 449,237 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 39,968 shares. 4,419 were reported by Finemark Retail Bank And. 53,408 were reported by Utah Retirement. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 691,535 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 445,755 are held by Luminus Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 57,543 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth accumulated 68,161 shares. State Street Corp has 14.57 million shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Sequoia Fincl Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Glenmede Tru Co Na has 0% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 133,023 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).