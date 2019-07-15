Richard Bernstein Advisors Boosted Danaher (DHR) Stake by $4.84 Million; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stock Rose While Todd Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $19.93 Million

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 103.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 36,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,951 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 35,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 2.40 million shares traded or 0.78% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 376,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 929,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 7.31M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.17% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Da Davidson Communications reported 15,506 shares. Jacobson Schmitt Advisors Limited Com invested in 4.94% or 56,825 shares. 344,526 are held by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Dynamic Cap Ltd holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2,742 shares. Personal Advisors Corporation, California-based fund reported 2,258 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd stated it has 261,043 shares. Hills National Bank And Co accumulated 12,057 shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.11% or 4,676 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Farmers Merchants invested in 0.55% or 62,772 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Management Lp invested in 71,012 shares. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 27,588 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Inc Adv owns 0.8% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 24,946 shares.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 1.02M shares to 118,827 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 23,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,772 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6,424 shares to 201,427 shares, valued at $16.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fujifilm Holdings Corp (FUJIY) by 77,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.35 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.