Richard Bernstein Advisors Boosted By $3.76 Million Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding; Potbelly (PBPB) Has 0.8 Sentiment

Potbelly Corp (PBPB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.62, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 36 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 45 sold and trimmed stakes in Potbelly Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 16.25 million shares, up from 16.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Potbelly Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 32 Increased: 20 New Position: 16.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 93.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc acquired 13,144 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 27,192 shares with $7.80M value, up from 14,048 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $70.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 776,322 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Anthem’s (ANTM) Earnings in Q2? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $391 highest and $316 lowest target. $356.63’s average target is 29.43% above currents $275.54 stock price. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $316 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 8.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 57,978 shares to 54,045 valued at $8.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) stake by 1.02 million shares and now owns 118,827 shares. Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) was reduced too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $10,824 activity.

More notable recent Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Potbelly Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PBPB) 34% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Potbelly -23% after traffic slumps – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Potbelly (PBPB) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear Of The Day: Potbelly (PBPB) – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Potbelly Sandwich Shop Accelerates Multi-Unit Franchise Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company has market cap of $107.75 million. It also sells and administers franchises of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 25, 2016, the firm operated 441 shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia, including 411 firm operated shops and 30 franchisees operated shops; and 13 international franchised shops, including 11 shops in the Middle East, 1 shop in the United Kingdom, and 1 shop in Canada.

3G Capital Partners Lp holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation for 852,649 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 1.16 million shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Investment Management Group Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 965,677 shares. The Ohio-based American Financial Group Inc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 618,248 shares.

The stock increased 4.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 210,348 shares traded. Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) has declined 65.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PBPB News: 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY CORP SAYS BOARD EXPANDED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 MEMBERS TO 10 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Potbelly Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY APPOINTS BEN ROSENZWEIG TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly Announces $65M Stk Repurchase Program; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY NAMES PRIVET FUND PARTNER ROSENZWEIG TO BOARD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Potbelly Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBPB); 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 1C; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Potbelly; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET STILL WILLING TO ENTER INTO TALKS W/ POTBELLY