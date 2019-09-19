Richard Bernstein Advisors Boosted By $2.88 Million Its Alliant Energy (LNT) Position; Last Week Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sientra has $26 highest and $800 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 156.22% above currents $6.83 stock price. Sientra had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Craig Hallum. Stephens maintained Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $26 target. See Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) latest ratings:

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) stake by 108.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc acquired 58,736 shares as Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)’s stock rose 5.90%. The Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 112,800 shares with $5.54M value, up from 54,064 last quarter. Alliant Energy Corp now has $12.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 13,059 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT- EXPECTS WIND TO BE ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF ITS IOWA TOTAL CAPACITY BY END OF 2020; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY- PLANS TO HAVE INVESTED $1.8 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE RENEWABLE ENERGY BY END OF 2020; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions is now serving The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® to their office coffee service customers; 30/05/2018 – Alliant Energy investing in renewables to keep costs low for customers; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,009 activity. de Leon David A also bought $50,009 worth of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) on Tuesday, September 3.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 5,626 shares to 27,633 valued at $2.38M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (QUAL) stake by 2.21 million shares and now owns 2.46 million shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold LNT shares while 119 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 176.46 million shares or 0.29% less from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Com holds 0% or 332 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,111 shares. First Corp In holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 2,500 shares. Cibc Markets Inc holds 9,019 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset invested in 0.23% or 2.20M shares. Legacy Cap owns 0.22% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 10,160 shares. 6 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 56,556 shares. White Pine Limited holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 16,587 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 48 shares. Camarda Limited Liability stated it has 47 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Assoc has 0.02% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 242,297 shares. Blair William Company Il reported 15,059 shares stake. Dubuque Bancorp & Tru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 5,233 shares.

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kohlâ€™s Corporation (KSS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Alliant Energy switches from NYSE to Nasdaq stock exchange – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT), A Stock That Climbed 65% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Alliant Energy Corp has $5400 highest and $49 lowest target. $52’s average target is -2.33% below currents $53.24 stock price. Alliant Energy Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Wednesday, June 26. The stock of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 6.

The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 3,325 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.64, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Sientra, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 35.76 million shares or 58.66% more from 22.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). 111,174 were reported by Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 27,961 shares stake. Vanguard Gru reported 1.86 million shares. Bamco Inc New York has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). 10,131 are held by Private Advisor Ltd Llc. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Birchview Cap Lp stated it has 40,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 49,678 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Limited Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) owns 4,898 shares. The North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). American International Grp Inc Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 14,529 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 752,289 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. The insider Sullivan Keith J bought 20,869 shares worth $119,997. 17,391 shares were bought by Little Paul Sean, worth $99,998 on Friday, June 7. On Friday, June 7 the insider OBOYLE KEVIN C bought $50,002.

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Sientra, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SIEN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sientra Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Sientra, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SIEN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sientra (SIEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.