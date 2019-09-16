Richard Ball, Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK)’s insider Purchased 7,365 Shares; Carters (CRI) Shorts Decreased By 6.35%

Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) had a decrease of 6.35% in short interest. CRI’s SI was 3.24M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.35% from 3.46 million shares previously. With 741,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI)’s short sellers to cover CRI’s short positions. The SI to Carters Inc’s float is 7.26%. The stock decreased 4.52% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $91.43. About 766,261 shares traded or 6.51% up from the average. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company has market cap of $102.69 million. The firm accepts various deposits comprising non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 10.05 P/E ratio. It also offers various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

Seeing the investment Richard Ball made he is in the insider trading spotlight today. The director of Landmark Bancorp Inc and an insider, purchased 7,365 shares worth $171,966 U.S Dollars. The average cost was $23.3 per share. Richard Ball presently owns 154,699 shares which make up around 3.54% of the Kansas-based company’s market cap.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.60, from 1.71 in 2019Q1.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $11,335 activity. Shares for $11,335 were bought by Sloan Wayne R on Tuesday, August 13.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 497 shares traded. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) has declined 11.73% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LARK News: 24/04/2018 – NATIONAL COMMERCE CORP – BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF NCC, NBC, LANDMARK AND FIRST LANDMARK BANK HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – NATIONAL COMMERCE CORP – SUBSEQUENT TO MERGER, FIRST LANDMARK BANK WILL BECOME A PART OF NBC; 22/04/2018 DJ Landmark Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LARK)

Among 3 analysts covering Carter’s (NYSE:CRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Carter’s has $120 highest and $99 lowest target. $107’s average target is 17.03% above currents $91.43 stock price. Carter’s had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup reinitiated Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) rating on Monday, March 18. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $120 target. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $102 target in Monday, March 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold Carter's, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 45.24 million shares or 2.19% more from 44.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

