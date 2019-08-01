Ricebran Technologies (RIBT) Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Boosted Holding; Polaris Wealth Advisers Stake In Cummins (CMI) Was Has Upped

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Ricebran Technologies (RIBT) by 77.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 299,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% . The institutional investor held 685,835 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 386,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Ricebran Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.62% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 260,305 shares traded or 254.21% up from the average. RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) has risen 18.99% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIBT News: 28/03/2018 – FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 5.35 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES AS OF FEB 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies 1Q Rev $3.55M; 16/04/2018 – Global Rice Bran Oil Market 2010-2017 & 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 RiceBran Technologies Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies to Relocate its Corporate Headquarters to the Woodlands in Texas as of May 30, 2018; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 15/03/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES RIBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16 MLN; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies Continues to Believe Balance Sheet Is Sufficient to Support Growth Plan for 2018 and Beyond; 26/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY NOW REPORTS 18.9 PCT STAKE IN RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES AS OF MARCH 21 VS A STAKE OF 16.2 PCT AS OF SEPT 13, 2017 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 309.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 8,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,096 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 2,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $164. About 1.86 million shares traded or 54.52% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Economic outlook prompts Cummins downgrade at Loop – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins declares $1.311 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl has invested 0.22% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ghp Advsrs Inc owns 1,836 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.14% or 36,842 shares. Ancora Ltd Com, Us-based fund reported 1,775 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1.14 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Monetary Management Gru Inc owns 1,600 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,424 shares. Webster Bank N A owns 2,495 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 14,427 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc invested in 0.08% or 1,987 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 6,000 shares. 57,656 are held by Northstar Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 121,273 shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 34,031 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $94,399 activity. The insider Embree Tracy A sold $30,900.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16,142 shares to 224,107 shares, valued at $21.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,619 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Continental Grain Co Buys Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Sells Northeast Bank – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SITO Mobile Sends Letter to Stockholders Nasdaq:SITO – GlobeNewswire” on May 12, 2017. More interesting news about RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “RiceBran Technologies Expands its Sales and Quality Assurance Team With the Addition of Three Seasoned Professionals – PR Newswire” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Henk Hoogenkamp to Take on New Ingredients and Product Development Advisory Role at RiceBran Technologies Reporting Directly to the President – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold RIBT shares while 5 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.49 million shares or 9.05% more from 3.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,593 are owned by Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc). Eam Invsts Limited Liability Corp reported 244,118 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 10,040 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 89,309 shares stake. 943,412 are held by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. Creative Planning has invested 0% in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 163,951 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). First Eagle Management Ltd Llc accumulated 187,500 shares. 685,835 were reported by Next Century Growth Ltd Llc. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern invested in 22,861 shares. Lpl Financial Llc invested in 0% or 47,222 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc reported 646,883 shares. Cannell Peter B & Co holds 42,408 shares.