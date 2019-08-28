RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Reaches $2.62 After 7.00% Down Move; Allot LTD. – Ordinary Shares (ALLT) Shorts Decreased By 0.14%

Allot LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ALLT) had a decrease of 0.14% in short interest. ALLT’s SI was 279,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.14% from 279,600 shares previously. With 66,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Allot LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s short sellers to cover ALLT’s short positions. The SI to Allot LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.92%. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 29,578 shares traded. Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has risen 42.52% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLT News: 17/04/2018 – ELETROPAULO TO ALLOT AT LEAST 80% OF OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 16/03/2018 SANDHAR TECH TO ALLOT 4.63M SHRS TO ANCHOR INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – GRUPA KETY SA KTY.WA – AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK WANTS CO TO ALLOT 228.5 MLN ZLOTYS TO FY 2017 DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – IBERDROLA IBE.MC – ELETROPAULO WOULD ALLOT AT LEAST 80 % OF THE PRIMARY OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA

The stock of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 100,098 shares traded or 29.69% up from the average. RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) has risen 18.99% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIBT News: 26/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY NOW REPORTS 18.9 PCT STAKE IN RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES AS OF MARCH 21 VS A STAKE OF 16.2 PCT AS OF SEPT 13, 2017 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies to Relocate its Corporate Headquarters to the Woodlands in Texas as of May 30, 2018; 08/05/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES – MAINTAINING REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $16 MLN FOR FULL-YEAR OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies Continues to Believe Balance Sheet Is Sufficient to Support Growth Plan for 2018 and Beyond; 15/03/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES RIBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16 MLN; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), And Others; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies 1Q Rev $3.55M; 23/04/2018 – DJ RiceBran Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIBT); 28/03/2018 – FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 5.35 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES AS OF FEB 23, 2018 – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $89.59 million company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $2.44 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RIBT worth $6.27 million less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.93, from 2.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold Allot Ltd. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 10.44 million shares or 23.27% less from 13.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning invested 0.01% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 0% or 125,688 shares. Signaturefd holds 0% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) for 300 shares. One Trading L P holds 0% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 8,394 shares. 282,865 are held by Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Company. Fil Limited holds 1.20M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0% invested in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) for 10,282 shares. Paw Corp invested in 4.12% or 525,000 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2,251 shares. 11,962 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys. 233,508 are owned by Boston. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) for 92,875 shares. 320,304 are held by S Squared Tech Ltd Co. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company reported 66,652 shares.

Allot Communications Ltd. provides visibility, intelligence, security, and monetization solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect and personalize the digital experience worldwide. The company has market cap of $259.73 million. The firm offers various platforms, including Allot Service Gateway 9500, Allot Service Gateway Tera, Allot Service Gateway, and Allot NetEnforcer for in-line deployment in traditional and virtualized network access infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides subscriber management platforms, such as Allot TierManager, Allot QuotaManager, Allot ChargeSmart, and Allot Smart Engage Onboarding that drive centralized creation, provisioning, and pricing of subscriber services; and analytics solutions comprising Allot ClearSee Analytics and Allot ClearSee Data Source that analyze traffic data.

More notable recent Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Allot Communications (ALLT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allot: The Undercover SaaS Player – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hutchison Drei Austria Launches Network-based Security Solution, Powered by Allot, to Protect Mobile Users – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TelefÃ³nica’s Cybersecurity Service for SMBs, Powered by Allot and McAfee, Prevented More Than 80000 Possible Security Threats in its First Two Months – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold RiceBran Technologies shares while 5 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.49 million shares or 9.05% more from 3.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). 53,233 are held by Blackrock. Cannell Peter B Inc, New York-based fund reported 42,408 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 47,222 shares. Eam Invsts Lc stated it has 0.22% in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 39 shares. Us Bank De owns 10,040 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest reported 12,444 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 35 shares stake. Bard Incorporated holds 0.09% or 45,575 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag, Germany-based fund reported 39,190 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) for 34,126 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts reported 685,835 shares. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 52 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability owns 646,883 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity. $804 worth of stock was bought by Gendason Ari David on Friday, August 23. $17,786 worth of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. The insider Hoogenkamp Henk bought 2,000 shares worth $5,840. Another trade for 13,094 shares valued at $38,176 was bought by Rosenthal Brent David. BRONNER BETH L bought $10,379 worth of stock. CHEMEROW DAVID I. bought $18,650 worth of stock or 6,400 shares.