Ricebran Technologies (RIBT) Holder Next Century Growth Investors Upped Its Stake by $897,945; Pgt (PGTI) Position Maintained by Rock Point Advisors Llc

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pgt Inc (PGTI) by 105.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 140,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 273,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 132,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pgt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 368,286 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 EPS 81c-EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Ricebran Technologies (RIBT) by 77.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 299,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% . The institutional investor held 685,835 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 386,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Ricebran Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.71. About 46,483 shares traded. RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) has risen 18.99% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIBT News: 26/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY NOW REPORTS 18.9 PCT STAKE IN RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES AS OF MARCH 21 VS A STAKE OF 16.2 PCT AS OF SEPT 13, 2017 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Global Rice Bran Oil Market 2010-2017 & 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES – MAINTAINING REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $16 MLN FOR FULL-YEAR OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies 1Q Rev $3.55M; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), And Others; 08/05/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 15/03/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES RIBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16 MLN; 24/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies to Relocate its Corporate Headquarters to the Woodlands in Texas as of May 30, 2018; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies Backs 2018 Rev $16M

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 107,875 shares to 345,950 shares, valued at $13.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology by 46,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,061 shares, and cut its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY).

More notable recent RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) CEO Brent Rystrom on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NutraCea: Converting Rice Bran into Cash – Seeking Alpha” published on December 30, 2007, Nasdaq.com published: “RiceBran Technologies CEO Buys 10,000 Shares – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2016. More interesting news about RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “RiceBran Technologies to Host Q2 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on August 13th at 4:30 PM EDT – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RiceBran Technologies Announces Management Transition Plan – PR Newswire” with publication date: June 26, 2018.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $317,123 activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO also bought $40,296 worth of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares. The insider BRONNER BETH L bought 3,500 shares worth $10,379. Rosenthal Brent David bought $38,176 worth of stock. Shares for $18,650 were bought by CHEMEROW DAVID I.. Hoogenkamp Henk bought $5,840 worth of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold RIBT shares while 5 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.49 million shares or 9.05% more from 3.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp reported 47,222 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Next Century Growth Investors Llc stated it has 0.34% in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). Blackrock Inc holds 53,233 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bard Associate stated it has 45,575 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Co reported 244,118 shares stake. Renaissance Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). First Eagle Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0% in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). Cannell Peter B And Communication, a New York-based fund reported 42,408 shares. Bancorp Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). Morgan Stanley invested in 34,126 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39 shares. 22,861 were reported by Northern Trust. Creative Planning accumulated 11,022 shares. Mcf Llc holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.03% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 89,195 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 3.03M shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp invested in 13,746 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc has 170,000 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Millennium Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Globeflex Capital LP stated it has 50,835 shares. Ack Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 99,369 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd has 3.31 million shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 57,224 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 33,982 shares. Us Financial Bank De invested in 0% or 24,984 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 676,750 shares.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 91,460 shares to 335,013 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH) by 26,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,121 shares, and cut its stake in Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP).