RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) and The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) and The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL). The two are both Food – Major Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiceBran Technologies 3 4.32 N/A -0.37 0.00 The Simply Good Foods Company 24 4.86 N/A 0.63 43.15

In table 1 we can see RiceBran Technologies and The Simply Good Foods Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiceBran Technologies 0.00% -39.7% -32.6% The Simply Good Foods Company 0.00% 6.8% 5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of RiceBran Technologies are 4.2 and 4 respectively. Its competitor The Simply Good Foods Company’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. The Simply Good Foods Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than RiceBran Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

RiceBran Technologies and The Simply Good Foods Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RiceBran Technologies 0 0 0 0.00 The Simply Good Foods Company 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of The Simply Good Foods Company is $28.5, which is potential -2.50% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.1% of RiceBran Technologies shares and 89.8% of The Simply Good Foods Company shares. RiceBran Technologies’s share owned by insiders are 22.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of The Simply Good Foods Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiceBran Technologies 8.05% -4.73% -6% -14.29% 18.99% -6% The Simply Good Foods Company -0.51% 9.45% 21.29% 41.68% 64.14% 44.07%

For the past year RiceBran Technologies had bearish trend while The Simply Good Foods Company had bullish trend.

Summary

The Simply Good Foods Company beats RiceBran Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors.

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It also extracts crude rice bran oil and defatted rice bran from rice bran, which are processed into refined rice bran oil, as well as compounded animal nutrition products for horses, cows, swine, sheep, and poultry; and various food and animal nutrition products derivatives and co-products. In addition, the company offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand. Further, it provides distilled fatty acids, a raw material for the detergent industry; and rice lecithin for food ingredient products, animal nutrition, and industrial applications. The company serves organic and natural food, functional food, supplement and animal nutrition manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NutraCea and changed its name to RiceBran Technologies in October 2012. RiceBran Technologies was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.