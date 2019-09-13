Rice Hall James & Associates Has Lowered Its Mercury Sys (MRCY) Holding by $1.33 Million; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Cut Its Position in Splunk (SPLK) by $2.93 Million as Stock Value Rose

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 23,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 68,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.61M, down from 91,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $113.91. About 1.71M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 19,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 228,436 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.07M, down from 247,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $81.35. About 11,196 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $116.3M, EST. $126.0M; 18/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS NEW STRONG SELL AT SPRUCE POINT; 18/04/2018 – The $MRCY rebuttals are weak. If $MRCY EBITDA margins and business model were so good, you would see competitors replicating it and come public to get a 20x multiple, but none do; 05/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Awarded AS9100D Certification at Multiple Sites; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Mission Displays; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY valuation disconnect is baffling, the lowest free cash flow margin, and the highest valuation in the aerospace industry for peers; 19/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Latest Briefcase-Size Rugged Mini Server; 18/04/2018 – Look how $MRCY insiders timed their selling. Initiated a 10b5-1 ahead of the DoD audit investigation. Looks very very suspicious @SEC_Enforcement #skeptic; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $18.91M for 61.63 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

