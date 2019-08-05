Rice Hall James & Associates Raised Its Stake in Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) by $2.59 Million as Stock Declined; Vontobel Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $33.37 Million as Stock Price Rose

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 197,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309.61 million, down from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 1.58 million shares traded or 14.19% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 09/05/2018 – CME GROUP – BOARD APPROVED AMENDED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH TERRENCE DUFFY, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, EXTENDING CURRENT TERM TO DEC 31, 2022; 28/03/2018 – CME GROUP OFFERS TO BUY NEX GROUP FOR GBP10/SHARE; 12/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 11; 09/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS NET LEVERAGE RATIO TO FALL TO NEAR 3X BY END OF YEAR; 29/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 25; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-CME Group’s Globex holiday trading hours for U.S. metals; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group confirms CME preliminary bid approach

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 324,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.74% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $3.81. About 1.07M shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Net $12.3M; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Rev $87.3M; 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, OPTIMIZATION OF VADADUSTAT PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS – EXISTING CASH RESOURCES & COMMITTED CAPITAL FROM COLLABORATION PARTNERS EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO EARLY 2020; 21/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold AKBA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corporation accumulated 233 shares or 0% of the stock. Stanley owns 312,609 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited has 19,515 shares. 1.26 million are owned by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation. Barclays Plc reported 108,691 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William And Co Il reported 75,401 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability accumulated 48,475 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 57,669 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain invested in 748 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 28,427 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 637,560 shares. 18,674 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 256 shares. State Street reported 3.38 million shares. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 0.01% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 76,141 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstcash Inc by 6,272 shares to 101,297 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 33,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 569,323 shares, and cut its stake in Asgn Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office owns 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 206 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management reported 0.05% stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.25% or 125,698 shares. Westfield Management Co Lp holds 98,224 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 8,700 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 2,380 shares. Cleararc Inc holds 0.27% or 8,693 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 6.55 million shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,617 shares. Thornburg Management holds 4.95% or 3.11 million shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cibc Inc reported 0.02% stake. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.54% or 107,954 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Ltd holds 3,456 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,086 shares to 144,971 shares, valued at $27.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).