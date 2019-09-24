Rice Hall James & Associates Has Lowered Its Quinstreet (QNST) Holding by $1.17 Million; Valuation Rose; V3 Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) as Share Value Rose

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 158,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The hedge fund held 353,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.99M, down from 511,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.27. About 1.80 million shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Rev $220.2M; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 25.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 78,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 223,998 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, down from 302,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $642.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 571,297 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS FEELS COMPELLED TO RESPOND “GIVEN ITS INVALID CLAIMS AND CONCLUSIONS” RELATING TO KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’S REPORT; 11/04/2018 – We’re short $QNST. Report available at; 11/04/2018 – $QNST uses a hub domain,; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 06/03/2018 QuinStreet Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one of its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS KERRISDALE CLAIMS ABOUT COMPANY ARE “INACCURATE”; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Sees 3Q Rev $115M; 11/04/2018 – Based on comps from private competitors with superior business models, $QNST should be trading at $5-7, not $12. But if, as we believe, a significant amount of its business is based on fake traffic, there’s no floor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 339,632 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Co reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 315,153 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 175 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 6,490 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,755 were reported by Webster Fincl Bank N A. Raymond James Associate holds 373,343 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Company stated it has 10,503 shares. 523 are held by Ironwood Fincl Llc. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 399 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.12% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Van Eck Associate has 47,336 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 399,600 shares.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.54 million for 13.94 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $466.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 80,300 shares to 470,800 shares, valued at $14.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “In Case Omega Healthcare Is Beyond Saving – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Why I Sold Everything – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brief Commentary On Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:OHI) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 8,283 shares to 183,664 shares, valued at $12.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 347,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 993,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG).

More notable recent QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QuinStreet, Inc. Acquires MyBankTracker.com Nasdaq:QNST – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QuinStreet To Present at Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth (BIG3) Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages QuinStreet Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 02/08/2019: VCRA, EGAN, QNST, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.