Rice Hall James & Associates Has Raised Its Vonage Hldgs (VG) Stake by $413,358; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Cut Its Teradyne Com (TER) Position by $460,459

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc Com (TER) by 51.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 9,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 9,196 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441,000, down from 18,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Teradyne Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 910,336 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER)

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 37,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.14M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 1.59M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9,467 shares to 25,402 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 24,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR).

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teradyne Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:TER – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Semi strength drives TER beats, upside; shares +15% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Be A Great Investor, Part 4: Compare Effectively – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:TER – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold TER shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 91,505 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 341,881 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 6,766 shares. 156,631 were reported by West Coast Fin Limited Co. Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 68,210 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). 4,560 are owned by Pillar Pacific Mgmt Llc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 10,686 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Management holds 0.15% or 6,150 shares in its portfolio. Delta Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 156,234 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 228,700 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc invested in 0.51% or 923,917 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated holds 782 shares.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.96M for 20.68 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 51,534 shares to 853,379 shares, valued at $23.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 191,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Vonage Stock Popped 12% This Morning – Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vonage Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 27,188 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 2.16 million shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc owns 711,047 shares. Grp One Trading LP reported 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Moreover, Jefferies Limited Com has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 17,467 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Communication Ltd accumulated 23,742 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 673,030 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Com owns 1.37M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Shell Asset Mgmt Com accumulated 508,140 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 349,747 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 22,078 shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).