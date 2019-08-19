Rice Hall James & Associates Has Trimmed Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Holding by $4.07 Million; Stock Value Rose; Post Hldgs (POST) Position Held by Harris Associates L P

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 176,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 964,514 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.23M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 221,597 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 13,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.70M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 525,339 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Us Bank De holds 0% or 4,191 shares. State Street invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Swiss Natl Bank reported 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). 73,980 were accumulated by Nomura Holdg Inc. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). 964 were accumulated by First Interstate Fincl Bank. 120,374 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. 82,893 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 200 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 1.19M shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 25,835 shares. Cortina Asset Limited Liability reported 0.57% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon Moves Into 737 Freighter Operations Under Lease With Atlas Air – Benzinga” on April 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Amazon Is Ramping Up Its Assault on Its Shipping Partners – The Motley Fool” published on January 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Keys to Successful Timing the Markets – July 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ATSG Completes Omni Air Acquisition – Business Wire” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “All You Need to Know About Air Transport Services (ATSG) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 10,788 shares to 166,838 shares, valued at $36.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 7,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $876,585 activity. Berger Michael L also bought $26,668 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $50,100 was made by HETE JOSEPH C on Monday, March 18. $501,250 worth of stock was bought by Coretz Robert K. on Monday, March 18. $21,690 worth of stock was bought by Crippen Jeffrey C. on Monday, May 13.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 215,300 shares to 6.98 million shares, valued at $59.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 809,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,342 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).