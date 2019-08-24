Rice Hall James & Associates Maintains Stake in Wix Com LTD (WIX); Snow Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ)

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 12,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 515,324 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.27 million, up from 503,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $147.38. About 335,633 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 76,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 437,145 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 360,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 844,113 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wix.com Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Wix.com’s (WIX) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Wix.com (WIX) – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 26,485 shares to 461,826 shares, valued at $15.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 26,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 447,577 shares, and cut its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Ny reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Baker Avenue Asset Management LP stated it has 0.05% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 3 shares. Covey Advsr reported 24,081 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 748,211 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Concorde Asset Lc stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Qs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Principal Financial Gru Inc holds 0.3% or 2.68 million shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 5,875 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 2.30 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md. 479 are owned by Fifth Third Savings Bank. Amp Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 16,211 shares. 66 are held by Massmutual Com Fsb Adv. Victory Cap Inc holds 0.3% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Corp has 430,058 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Gradient Invests Lc invested in 110 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Waddell & Reed Financial has invested 0.05% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Numerixs Techs accumulated 11,400 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc accumulated 56,175 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Petrus Trust Lta owns 0.07% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 23,294 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,498 shares. Brinker Inc reported 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Prudential holds 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 847,887 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership owns 152,210 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 195,046 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Cambiar Ltd Liability owns 178,048 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 74,614 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $47.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 11,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,862 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI).