Rice Hall James & Associates Has Trimmed Its Position in Stamps Com (STMP) as Market Valuation Declined; Sirios Capital Management LP Boosted Holding in Bp Plc (BP) by $1.17 Million

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 27,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The hedge fund held 58,720 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 31,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 5.94 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 24/04/2018 – Cambridge donor BP urges university to keep fossil fuel investments; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Keeps Dividend at $0.10; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Europe Select Adds BAT, Exits BP, Cuts Nestle; 18/04/2018 – Lightsource BP, Everstone Forms Green Fund Focused on India; 22/03/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.21; 11/04/2018 – BP BP.L , SHELL RDSa.L INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING OIL, GAS BLOCKS IN GHANA – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 22/03/2018 – UBI BANCA SAYS MODEL CHANGE AND IFRS9 FTA ARE EXPECTED TO DETERMINE AT END 2018 TOTAL NEGATIVE IMPACT OF 12 BPS FULLY LOADED AND LESS THAN 1 BP TRANSITIONAL IN FIRST YEAR OF TRANSITION PERIOD; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 19/03/2018 – REG-Prosafe SE: BP charters Safe Caledonia for West of Shetland; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BP Whiting refinery restarts blending oil unit

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 49.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 103,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 105,889 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62 million, down from 208,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $69.13. About 292,433 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekne Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 249,542 shares. Platinum Inv Mngmt owns 2,600 shares. D E Shaw & has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Bogle Investment Management Limited Partnership De reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated holds 7,600 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv has 7,219 shares. 100 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Utd Automobile Association reported 46,548 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability reported 5,291 shares. Aqr Management Llc has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 3,706 shares. 32,285 were accumulated by Capital Fund Mngmt Sa. Estabrook holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 200 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communications owns 2,443 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust Communication stated it has 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,245 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 25,235 shares to 844,377 shares, valued at $27.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 6,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 84.72% or $1.94 from last year’s $2.29 per share. STMP’s profit will be $6.01M for 49.38 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -63.54% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Stamps.com Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:STMP) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Stamps.com Stock Rebounded 10% Today – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Stamps.com (STMP) – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Stamps.com At $40, Earn 10.8% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “STMP or ZLNDY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Fell 36.6% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Most Amazing Quote From BP’s Q2 Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP, Glencore stuck with tainted Russian crude – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP: The Best Energy Stock There Is – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 18,833 shares to 82,538 shares, valued at $35.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 399,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.