Rice Hall James & Associates Has Raised Its Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Stake by $707,165; Share Value Declined; Lpl Financial Boosted Its Position in Geo Group New (GEO) as Stock Declined

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 122.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 36,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,706 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 29,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 819,998 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 24,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 70,829 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, up from 46,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 229,393 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 34,071 shares to 70,215 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 7,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,469 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Corp stated it has 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,983 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Los Angeles Management And Equity has 33,515 shares. Interest Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 17,860 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 12,462 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Macquarie Group Limited reported 1,354 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 35,263 shares. King Luther Cap Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 16,720 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 102,161 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimpress N V by 18,702 shares to 298,785 shares, valued at $27.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 32,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,422 shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).