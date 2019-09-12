Rice Hall James & Associates Cut Its Verint Sys (VRNT) Holding by $1.24 Million; Share Price Declined; S-R Schill & Associates Holding in Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

S-R Schill & Associates decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates sold 292,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 156,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, down from 448,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 595,784 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 23,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 282,820 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.21 million, down from 306,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 128,375 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Verint Launches New Intelligent Customer Self-Service Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – Verint Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MPW’s profit will be $137.25M for 15.24 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.