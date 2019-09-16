Rice Hall James & Associates Upped Its Holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) by $11.58 Million as Market Value Declined; S-R Schill & Associates Holding in Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW) Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 35.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 350,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.71M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 450,652 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

S-R Schill & Associates decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates sold 292,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 156,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, down from 448,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 4.41M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MPW’s profit will be $138.36M for 14.89 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.69, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MPW shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 305.35 million shares or 0.01% less from 305.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% or 267,685 shares. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation reported 31,575 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 1.37 million are held by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Manufacturers Life Commerce The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.06 million shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.07% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 204,597 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 570,000 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.05% stake. Investment Advsrs stated it has 4,112 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc owns 160,082 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 80,810 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Llc holds 139 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $161.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 91,794 shares to 237,958 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value Etf by 46,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury Etf (TLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Management has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Champlain Investment Partners Ltd Liability reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 25,700 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.04% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 1,705 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 471 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 43,180 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership. Loomis Sayles & Communications Lp accumulated 1.00M shares. Alphaone Svcs Limited Com owns 32,300 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 208,201 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hussman Strategic invested in 25,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated, California-based fund reported 41 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications invested in 98 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). 9,041 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $189,982 activity.