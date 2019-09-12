Rice Hall James & Associates Raised Its Position in Cubic (CUB) by $1.60 Million; Raymond James Trust Has Lifted Its Williams Companies (WMB) Stake by $490,728; Share Value Declined

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 24,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The institutional investor held 307,576 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.83 million, up from 282,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.26. About 159,601 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 30/04/2018 – Cubic Celebrates GATR Facility Expansion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Highlight Advanced Training Solutions at 2018 LANPAC Symposium & Exposition; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cubic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUB); 05/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Mobility Strategies at American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Conference; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC SEES FY REV. $1.14B TO $1.19B, EST. $1.24B; 07/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Contract to Deliver PRISim Suite PortableTrainers to US Air National Guard; 31/05/2018 – Cubic Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13 in New York City; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES IMPLEMENTATION AND OPERATION OF A NEW FARE PAYMENT SYSTEM; 08/05/2018 – Cubic Recognized on Forbes America’s 2018 Best Midsize Employers List for Second Consecutive Year

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 105.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 17,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 34,071 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $956,000, up from 16,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.27. About 4.87M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 11,575 shares to 62,149 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 38,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,154 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. Another trade for 697 shares valued at $40,787 was bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H. GUILES EDWIN A bought $162,417 worth of stock or 2,716 shares. $10,025 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares were bought by HARRISON MARK. WARNER JOHN H JR also bought $301,250 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares. Shares for $9,904 were bought by EDWARDS JAMES R on Wednesday, May 8.

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cubic to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 2019 Citi Global Technology Conference – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cubic Corporation (CUB) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cubic Takes Home Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Awards – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s why Cubic Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CUB) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold CUB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 4.40% more from 28.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma reported 409,599 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 10,700 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 7,703 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 19,454 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg holds 491,475 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In accumulated 5,018 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 95,912 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 5,179 shares. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 13,340 shares. Campbell Com Inv Adviser Lc has 5,828 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 34,811 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 55,100 shares. Miles accumulated 5,251 shares.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VOO) by 7,675 shares to 88,237 shares, valued at $23.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 21,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,761 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (USMV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Energ Income Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 10.02 million shares. Canal Ins invested in 0.93% or 100,300 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 290,086 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia reported 0.03% stake. Salem Counselors reported 1,293 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd holds 0% or 76,286 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bridgecreek Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 259,350 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Agf Invs has 2.85 million shares. Putnam Invs Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,206 shares. Country Club Tru Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 8,901 shares. Qs Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 139,364 shares in its portfolio. Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 66,402 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 148,494 shares. 79 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Management.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Williams CEO to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gold Prices Hold the High Ground Despite Return of Risk Appetite – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.