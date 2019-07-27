Rice Hall James & Associates Increased Position in Points Intl LTD (PCOM) by $3.13 Million as Share Value Rose; Provident Investment Management Has Raised Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Holding by $1.44 Million as Market Value Declined

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Points Intl Ltd (PCOM) by 46.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 240,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 761,327 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, up from 520,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Points Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 49,888 shares traded. Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) has risen 2.37% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PCOM News: 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – D’AMICO WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH END OF YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Points International Engages Liolios to Lead New Strategic Investor Relations Program; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – MICHAEL D’AMICO, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS POSITION; 10/05/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXPECT FY GROSS PROFIT TO INCREASE BETWEEN 10% AND 20% COMPARED TO $47.0 MLN IN 2017; 11/05/2018 – Points International Announces Results of Annual General Meeting; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – 2018 GROSS PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 10% AND 20% OVER 2017; 10/05/2018 – Points International 1Q EPS 16c; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 40% OVER 2017; 08/03/2018 – Points International Backs 2018 Gross Profit as Up 10%-20%; 11/05/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD PTS.TO : ASCENDIANT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 11,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 205,818 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.36 million, up from 194,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $126.52. About 274,283 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,450 shares to 117,874 shares, valued at $40.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,697 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Signature Bank (SBNY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Signature Bank (SBNY) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fifth Third (FITB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Signature Bank Establishes Mortgage Servicing Banking Initiative With Appointment of New Team; Also Adds Fifth Private Client Banking Team to San Francisco Office – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Signature Bank to Host 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 29,882 shares to 503,128 shares, valued at $17.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) by 9,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,736 shares, and cut its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold PCOM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 6.91 million shares or 4.08% more from 6.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). 414,400 are owned by Hillsdale Investment Mgmt. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 29,566 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 13,342 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Ltd Partnership has 0.15% invested in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) for 53,769 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 33,543 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.09% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Ajo LP stated it has 299,027 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 0% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). State Street Corp holds 0% or 23,699 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Moreover, Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) for 40,857 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) or 25,642 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Intact Invest Mngmt reported 117,000 shares stake.