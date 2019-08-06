Rice Hall James & Associates Increased Stake in Utah Med Prods (UTMD) as Market Value Rose; Miles Capital Boosted Its Honeywell International (HON) Position by $366,086 as Stock Value Rose

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 79.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,221 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, up from 2,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $164.72. About 537,506 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Utah Med Prods Inc (UTMD) by 90.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 21,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% . The institutional investor held 44,989 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 23,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Utah Med Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $92.22. About 194 shares traded. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has declined 4.07% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UTMD News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Utah Medical Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTMD); 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for First Quarter 2018; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products Declares Dividend of 27c

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis holds 12,024 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp holds 0.5% or 174,692 shares in its portfolio. 2.57M are held by Fred Alger Management. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Co holds 0.22% or 5,310 shares in its portfolio. Alley Ltd Liability Corporation holds 18,055 shares. First Amer Financial Bank has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 100,000 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 67,644 were reported by Btc. Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.18% or 1,643 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris & Communication Ca holds 4,472 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fairfield Bush & Communication reported 9,279 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Confluence Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2,172 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold UTMD shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 2.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 2.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 155,262 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 11 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 0% in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Prudential Financial holds 6,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 176,568 shares. 316,154 are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Md. 57,924 were reported by Thb Asset. Bancorporation Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,423 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 488,255 shares. Teton Advisors has 0.04% invested in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) for 4,800 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com accumulated 5,683 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 15 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 31 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,749 activity.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Box Inc by 37,956 shares to 520,386 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 2,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,727 shares, and cut its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA).

