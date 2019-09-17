Rice Hall James & Associates Has Lowered Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Stake by $1.39 Million; Martin Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake in American Express Co (AXP) by $933,570 as Market Valuation Rose

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 7,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 97,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.09 million, down from 105,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $118.41. About 488,318 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 51,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 853,379 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.71 million, down from 904,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 170,514 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics to Present Eight Studies at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018 (MYGN); 25/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD: SUBPOENA COVERS JAN. 1, 2014 TO PRESENT; 10/05/2018 – Best’s Special Report: Myriad Challenges Test the Mettle of Medical Professional Liability Writers; 23/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q EPS 16c; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Investors (MYGN); 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD: SUBPOENA SEEKS DOCUMENTS ON MEDICARE-MEDICAID BILLING

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 24,385 shares to 70,829 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 350,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN).

Analysts await Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MYGN’s profit will be $18.47M for 28.47 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Myriad Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year's $0.35 per share. MYGN's profit will be $18.47M for 28.47 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Myriad Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57 million and $397.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 60,655 shares to 96,040 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 13,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.23 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.