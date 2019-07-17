Rice Hall James & Associates Trimmed Its Stake in Landec (LNDC) by $389,820; M&R Capital Management Has Raised Its Discovery Com Ser A (DISCA) Stake by $2.97 Million; Stock Value Declined

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser A (DISCA) by 13931.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 95,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Com Ser A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.57. About 4.30 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 32,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 152,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 120,905 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Germany Etf (EWG) by 11,175 shares to 149,131 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 60,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 98,162 shares stake. 12,622 were accumulated by Paloma Com. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 512,846 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 219,646 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Trexquant Inv LP invested in 0.08% or 42,408 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc accumulated 88,945 shares. Bruni J V & Com Com accumulated 3.71% or 803,198 shares. Pinnacle Assoc owns 1.42M shares. Smithfield Tru owns 1,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bislett Mgmt reported 450,000 shares. Fort LP reported 2,107 shares. Advent Cap Mgmt De has 8,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 27,619 were reported by Weik Mngmt.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $713,840 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 17,642 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,073 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 274,219 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech owns 145,637 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp invested in 147,175 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Co reported 4,636 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 44,224 shares. Thb Asset holds 578,921 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division holds 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 291 shares. Rice Hall James Ltd Llc reported 0.05% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Perritt Cap, Illinois-based fund reported 186,630 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 15,626 shares. D E Shaw & owns 23,068 shares. Franklin reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LNDC’s profit will be $3.50M for 21.94 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Landec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 148,725 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $34.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 8,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).