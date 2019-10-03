Rice Hall James & Associates Increased Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Stake By $11.58 Million; Kennedy Capital Management Has Lowered Its Alamo Group (ALG) Holding

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Alamo Group Inc (ALG) stake by 24.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 36,227 shares as Alamo Group Inc (ALG)’s stock declined 6.14%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 109,520 shares with $10.94M value, down from 145,747 last quarter. Alamo Group Inc now has $1.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $116.19. About 674 shares traded. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 9.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 03/05/2018 – ALAMO 1Q EPS $1.24, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.47 (2 ESTS.); 15/03/2018 – Ecommerce-Friendly Packaging Solution Is A First For Category And Alamo Red Salsa; 04/05/2018 – As Trump’s tariffs bite, small U.S. manufacturers begin to tap the brakes; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 9km NE of Alamo, Nevada; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Alamo Group; 15/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 65km W of Alamo, Nevada; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M ? – 2km SW of Alamo, CA; 08/05/2018 – Alamo Concrete Products Company Adopts SmartDrive Transportation Intelligence Platform to Reduce Collisions and Improve Overall Fleet Safety; 07/03/2018 – Rep. Poe: The Alamo – March 6, 1836; 17/04/2018 – YMAGIS SA MAGIS.PA ANNOUNCES UNIT CINEMANEXT’S DEPLOYMENT OF ECLAIRCOLOR HDR IN USA WITH ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE CINEMA CIRCUIT

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) stake by 35.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc acquired 350,905 shares as Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)’s stock declined 8.63%. The Rice Hall James & Associates Llc holds 1.35M shares with $44.71M value, up from 1.00 million last quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.63. About 13,036 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) stake by 165,203 shares to 622,636 valued at $10.52M in 2019Q2. It also upped Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) stake by 314,118 shares and now owns 746,916 shares. Oaktree Strategic Income Corp Com was raised too.

Analysts await Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 7.43% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.75 per share. ALG’s profit will be $22.22M for 15.45 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Alamo Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.89, from 2.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold ALG shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 0.17% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 2,208 shares. Walthausen And Limited Liability invested 1.12% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Wellington Gp Llp holds 0% or 214,792 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt accumulated 2,450 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 344 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 9,502 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 1,581 shares. Punch & Investment Mngmt invested in 0.62% or 74,032 shares. Parametric Port Associates holds 0% or 17,306 shares in its portfolio. Grace & White stated it has 76,628 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Liability has 0% invested in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Assetmark has invested 0% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). United Service Automobile Association has 10,607 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 3,826 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $189,982 activity. Khattar Jack A. also bought $189,982 worth of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 19 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 15,904 shares. Alpha Cubed Llc reported 6,355 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chatham Cap Group Incorporated stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 41,271 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 30,436 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 33,516 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al owns 46,265 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Swiss Fincl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 97,300 shares. Pnc Services Group reported 92,589 shares stake. Proshare Advsr accumulated 21,979 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 15,561 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) stake by 10,399 shares to 55,539 valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Liveramp Hldgs Inc stake by 12,736 shares and now owns 146,073 shares. Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) was reduced too.