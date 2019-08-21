Rice Hall James & Associates Holds Stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH); Jhl Capital Group Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Trimmed by $10.18 Million

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $199.98. About 1.54 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Eyes on equity trading for global banks; 15/05/2018 – Aberdeen, Goldman Are Picking Up Bargains in EM as Others Flee; 07/03/2018 – U.S. INVESTMENT BANK TO RELOCATE MEMBERS OF STAFF IN DERIVATIVES, DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS WORKING ON GERMAN ACCOUNTS; 18/04/2018 – In November, Goldman announced a $5 trillion sovereign fund with China Investment Corp to facilitate Chinese companies’ investment in American companies; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment; 12/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire From Goldman Sachs, David M. Solomon to Serve as Sole President and; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs taps `Bachelorette’ star to pitch home loans; 03/04/2018 – A key rate for banks has jumped to the highest since the financial crisis, but Goldman Sachs isn’t worried; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 19,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 620,963 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, up from 601,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.54. About 382,490 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 75 shares. Independent Investors has 0.31% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,096 shares. 34,090 were accumulated by Maverick Cap Limited. Pinnacle Fincl holds 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 6,638 shares. Pictet Bank And Limited reported 1.37% stake. Cleararc Capital Inc owns 5,267 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 101,250 are owned by Iat Reinsurance. Jnba Financial Advsr holds 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 225 shares. Ariel Invests Limited Liability Co holds 33,275 shares. Lee Danner Bass reported 18,300 shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The accumulated 1.85M shares or 0.38% of the stock. Huntington Savings Bank reported 14,047 shares. Welch Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 2,339 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 4,960 are owned by Gillespie Robinson Grimm Incorporated.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.02 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Jhl Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.26 billion and $231.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 168,900 shares to 666,000 shares, valued at $186.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meet Group Inc by 63,768 shares to 105,871 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 63,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,016 shares, and cut its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO).

