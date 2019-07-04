Rice Hall James & Associates Has Cut Albany Intl (AIN) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Intelsat S A (I) Holder Kerrisdale Advisers Increased Stake

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 157.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.31 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84M, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 577,820 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (AIN) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 100,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 145,473 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41M, down from 245,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.44. About 91,389 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 20.97% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED

Analysts await Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 3.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AIN’s profit will be $27.45 million for 24.54 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Albany International Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.30% negative EPS growth.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axos Finl Inc by 75,066 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $37.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 9,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Natural Grocers By Vitamin C (NYSE:NGVC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold AIN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 27.36 million shares or 1.79% less from 27.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Ltd Co holds 70,138 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 162,788 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 3,957 shares. Nwq Investment Ltd Llc reported 372,535 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. 583,727 are owned by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Ltd Partnership. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.15 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca invested in 1.98% or 69,740 shares. Westwood Gp Inc holds 0.47% or 634,070 shares. Fmr Llc owns 400 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Alps Advsr holds 0% or 5,574 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Lc owns 0% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 41,157 shares. Secor Cap Limited Partnership owns 8,709 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 329,799 shares in its portfolio.