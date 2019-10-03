Rice Hall James & Associates Trimmed Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Stake; Healthcare Value Capital Boosted By $1.34 Million Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) stake by 5.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 13,940 shares as Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM)’s stock declined 12.68%. The Rice Hall James & Associates Llc holds 219,195 shares with $16.28 million value, down from 233,135 last quarter. Msc Indl Direct Inc now has $3.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $69.04. About 8,161 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04

Healthcare Value Capital Llc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 40% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Healthcare Value Capital Llc acquired 20,000 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Healthcare Value Capital Llc holds 70,000 shares with $4.73 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $77.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.49. About 185,588 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased Ingevity Corp stake by 83,987 shares to 443,291 valued at $46.62M in 2019Q2. It also upped Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) stake by 765,701 shares and now owns 882,769 shares. Avanos Med Inc was raised too.

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.00M for 13.81 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), The Stock That Dropped 22% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Utah Retirement Sys holds 8,214 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 542,861 are owned by Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 18,474 shares. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 4,058 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 46 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.04% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 31,481 shares. Quantbot LP has 7,200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Management holds 26,505 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% or 216,774 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 0% or 926 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 53,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paradice Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 4.09% or 724,838 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 7,275 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs invested in 7,084 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct Co has $9000 highest and $84 lowest target. $86’s average target is 24.57% above currents $69.04 stock price. MSC Industrial Direct Co had 9 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $84 target in Monday, April 8 report. Robert W. Baird maintained MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Millennium Mngmt Llc accumulated 2.21M shares. Nexus Inv Management stated it has 276,291 shares. Conning holds 0.24% or 107,320 shares. Healthcor Management Ltd Partnership owns 2% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 763,300 shares. Dana Invest Inc has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Comerica Bancorp owns 349,293 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.29% or 3.45M shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust reported 180,353 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Service stated it has 8,745 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc Ny has 278,619 shares for 3.34% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn holds 0.18% or 9.52 million shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 6.48M shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $88 highest and $6700 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 25.55% above currents $61.49 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 14 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10.