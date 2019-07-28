Rice Hall James & Associates Has Increased By $435,120 Its Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Position; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Lowered Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) stake by 1.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc acquired 31,080 shares as Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY)’s stock rose 2.68%. The Rice Hall James & Associates Llc holds 3.01 million shares with $44.93M value, up from 2.98 million last quarter. Cypress Semiconductor Corp now has $8.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 6.19M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 96.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 83,247 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd holds 3,364 shares with $376,000 value, down from 86,611 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $103.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51M shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million worth of stock or 9,112 shares. 150 shares were bought by Cesarone Nando, worth $16,731 on Wednesday, February 13.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,353 shares to 31,360 valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 10,119 shares and now owns 262,997 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was raised too.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity. Thad Trent sold $261,032 worth of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) on Friday, March 15.

