Rice Hall James & Associates Trimmed Great Westn Bancorp (GWB) Position By $821,128; FORTEM RESOURCES (FTMR) Shorts Up By 23.83%

FORTEM RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:FTMR) had an increase of 23.83% in short interest. FTMR’s SI was 29,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.83% from 23,500 shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 18 days are for FORTEM RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:FTMR)’s short sellers to cover FTMR’s short positions. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6. About 6,345 shares traded or 97.05% up from the average. Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB) stake by 5.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 26,488 shares as Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB)’s stock declined 2.79%. The Rice Hall James & Associates Llc holds 447,577 shares with $14.14 million value, down from 474,065 last quarter. Great Westn Bancorp Inc now has $1.63B valuation. The stock decreased 4.65% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.7. About 474,873 shares traded or 35.83% up from the average. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Divident of 25c Per Common Share; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – ISSUES HAVE NOW BEEN RESOLVED AND HOLE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF WEEK AT M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME; 13/04/2018 – NY/NJ Port Auth: GWB Painters: Working with Nerves of Steel; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividen to Be Paid May to Stockholders of Record as of the Close of Business May 11; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND REPRESENTS INCREASE OF 25.0% COMPARED TO MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 06/03/2018 GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – APPROVAL RECEIVED FROM US BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF HOLES WHICH GWM CAN DRILL UNDER M2 DRILL PERMIT

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) stake by 32,045 shares to 1.21 million valued at $61.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) stake by 12,901 shares and now owns 576,298 shares. Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold GWB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.98 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 19,191 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 196,400 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.03% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) or 78,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Co Ny stated it has 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Geode Cap Management Lc reported 651,115 shares stake. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% or 105,100 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.15% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). 6,670 are held by Hilltop. Rice Hall James & Limited Company has 0.46% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Trexquant Investment Lp reported 22,375 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 17,518 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 19,128 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc owns 0.01% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 424,607 shares.

Analysts await Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 9.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.72 per share. GWB’s profit will be $44.98 million for 9.08 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.09% EPS growth.

