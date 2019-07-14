Rice Hall James & Associates Has Lowered Holding in Power Integrations (POWI) by $857,739 as Stock Price Rose; Falcon Edge Capital LP Stake in Uranium Energy (UEC) Raised by $365,600 as Share Price Rose

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 365,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 951,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 25.69% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1.07. About 15.79 million shares traded or 1087.60% up from the average. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) has declined 14.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 12,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.59 million, down from 221,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $79.52. About 69,293 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 0.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 Dynamically Configurable Off-Line Switcher IC From Power Integrations Supports USB PD 3.0 + PPS; 23/04/2018 – Power Integrations Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Rev $103.1M; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold UEC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 5.21% more from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 18,032 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Old West Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 30,000 shares. Synovus Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 339,308 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Cetera Advsr Lc owns 0.01% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) for 120,553 shares. Prescott Grp Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.21% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Mirae Asset Global Invs invested in 0.04% or 3.78M shares. King Luther reported 16,964 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 220,011 shares. 1492 Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.41% or 342,151 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 35,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv holds 0% or 17,438 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $40,787 activity. Adnani Amir bought $14,070 worth of stock or 10,500 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 27 sales for $6.01 million activity. Petrakian Raja also sold $216,897 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) on Tuesday, February 12. Barsan Radu sold $100,878 worth of stock or 1,462 shares. Matthews David MH sold $97,448 worth of stock or 1,492 shares. 655 shares were sold by WALKER CLIFFORD, worth $43,296 on Monday, February 4. The insider NAYYAR SANDEEP sold 2,075 shares worth $135,147. 1,484 shares were sold by Sutherland Ben, worth $97,217 on Tuesday, January 29.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 411,198 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 29,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY).

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 38.18% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.55 per share. POWI’s profit will be $9.95 million for 58.47 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.