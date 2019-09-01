Rice Hall James & Associates Has Increased By $4.36 Million Its Teradata Del (TDC) Position; Esco Technologies (ESE)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

Esco Technologies Inc (ESE) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 85 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 62 reduced and sold their positions in Esco Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 23.65 million shares, down from 24.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Esco Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 44 Increased: 54 New Position: 31.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased Teradata Corp Del (TDC) stake by 33.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc acquired 101,509 shares as Teradata Corp Del (TDC)’s stock declined 17.32%. The Rice Hall James & Associates Llc holds 408,385 shares with $17.83M value, up from 306,876 last quarter. Teradata Corp Del now has $3.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.87. About 624,696 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 02/05/2018 – Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry’s Leading Analytics Event: ‘Teradata Analytics Universe’; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.46; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Rev $506M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY REV. ABOUT $2.15B TO $2.18B, EST. $2.18B; 25/05/2018 – Teradata Operations, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/25/2018; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M; 10/04/2018 – Teradata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric signature reduction solutions. It has a 23.5 P/E ratio. The Company’s RF Shielding and Test segment creates and makes RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 68,324 shares traded. ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) has risen 36.98% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC ESE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Weir’s Esco Deal May Unlock Secret to Longer-Lasting Frack Pump; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO Corp; 15/05/2018 – REG-ESCO Technologies Management Will Present at the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECH SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 84C; 19/04/2018 – Weir to buy US industrial equipment maker Esco in $1.3bn deal; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – Esco Tech at Site Visit Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 14/03/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – MANTA TO OPERATE AS PRODUCT LINE OF DOBLE ENGINEERING AS PART OF ESCO’S UTILITIES SOLUTIONS GROUP OPERATING SEGMENT; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group to Buy ESCO for $1.05 Bln, Placing Planned to Raise Funds

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 2.14% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. for 1.15 million shares. Pier Capital Llc owns 105,595 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has 0.72% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.65% in the stock. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 69,160 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased Del Taco Restaurants Inc stake by 84,004 shares to 74,524 valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) stake by 170,067 shares and now owns 325,881 shares. Tactile Sys Technology Inc was reduced too.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $347,603 activity. $347,603 worth of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) was bought by Culhane Mark on Monday, May 6.