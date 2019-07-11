Rice Hall James & Associates Has Trimmed Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Holding By $775,927; CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Had 7 Bulls

Among 9 analysts covering CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CyberArk had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) rating on Friday, March 22. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $140 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, May 15. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 15 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. J.P. Morgan maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. UBS downgraded CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) on Thursday, April 25 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, May 6. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. See CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) latest ratings:

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) stake by 5.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 20,971 shares as Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)’s stock rose 12.57%. The Rice Hall James & Associates Llc holds 379,815 shares with $14.24M value, down from 400,786 last quarter. Apogee Enterprises Inc now has $1.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 163,481 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 3.37% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Apogee Stake in Push to End Buying Spree; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 9.1 PCT TO 9.6 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Apogee Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Herbert K. Parker as New Director; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.30 TO $3.50; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund: Market Participants Don’t Appreciate that Apogee Enterprises’ Businesses Are Significantly Better Positioned; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE 2019 ADJ. EPS VIEW EXCL 13C AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLES; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund Discloses 3.2% Stake in Apogee Enterprises; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apogee Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APOG); 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Top Line Growing About 10 % in FY19

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. The firm offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. It has a 91.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) stake by 8,021 shares to 63,551 valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Coda Octopus Group Inc stake by 64,365 shares and now owns 116,559 shares. Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) was raised too.

