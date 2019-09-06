Rice Hall James & Associates Has Boosted Its Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Stake by $2.59 Million; Cohen Lawrence B Has Raised Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM)

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 20,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 13,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $119.09. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 324,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.74% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66 million, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $486.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.09. About 663,826 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 16/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER ABOUT $85M OF SHRS; 21/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 22/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS – EXISTING CASH RESOURCES & COMMITTED CAPITAL FROM COLLABORATION PARTNERS EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO EARLY 2020; 25/04/2018 – $GSK catching up quickly in HIF vs. $FGEN and $AKBA Positive results in house from first of three Ph3 for daprodustat in Japan

More notable recent Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AKBA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Akebia: Is This A Potential Winner? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Akebia Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Akebia feels FibroGen’s roxadustat pain, down 7% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) by 9,221 shares to 157,736 shares, valued at $15.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 17,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,575 shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold AKBA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old West Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). 279,944 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Co. Perceptive Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.39% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Vanguard Gru Incorporated reported 5.80M shares. M&T Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Nantahala Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.26% or 4.94 million shares in its portfolio. Us Bankshares De owns 2,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 80,302 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Great Point Prtnrs invested 0.11% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 888,981 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 16,200 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). The Iowa-based Principal Gru has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Millennium Lc holds 34,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0.21% or 88,490 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,543 shares. Cognios Cap reported 22,813 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.14% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 16,457 shares. First Trust LP invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mufg Americas Holdings invested in 120,711 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Kwmg Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 50 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt accumulated 48,463 shares. Pggm Investments, Netherlands-based fund reported 866,400 shares. Forest Hill Ltd Llc owns 5,606 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 103,898 were reported by Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 3,686 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 7,562 are owned by Hanseatic. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 6,297 shares in its portfolio.