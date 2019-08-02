Rice Hall James & Associates Lowered Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Position By $900,490; Capital Planning Advisors Has Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) stake by 5.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 26,485 shares as Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO)’s stock declined 0.49%. The Rice Hall James & Associates Llc holds 461,826 shares with $15.86 million value, down from 488,311 last quarter. Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y now has $868.09 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.40% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 162,181 shares traded or 40.49% up from the average. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON APPOINTS AZIZ S. AGHILI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Columbus McKinnon May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 2% Position in Columbus McKinnon

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 9.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Planning Advisors Llc acquired 1,353 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Capital Planning Advisors Llc holds 15,446 shares with $3.82 million value, up from 14,093 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $236.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $249.25. About 3.45 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 36,283 shares to 148,530 valued at $11.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) stake by 2,942 shares and now owns 87,671 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) was reduced too.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Myriad Genetics Shares Jump To 9-Month High On Insurance Coverage For Genetic Test – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Options Traders Strike as UnitedHealth Breaks Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Investors Should Not Miss Out On The Entry Point In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.44% or 2.30 million shares. Atika Management Ltd owns 5,500 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bell Bankshares stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hanson And Doremus Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 120 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 0.53% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 15,508 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 6.69% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Adell Harriman Carpenter invested in 34,411 shares or 0% of the stock. Hengehold Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Duff And Phelps Inv Management Communication reported 10,450 shares. Oakworth reported 3,198 shares stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest owns 214,155 shares. Fort Lp has 0.42% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,516 shares. 1,412 are owned by Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Founders Securities Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,768 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advisors Inc reported 125,860 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 168,560 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab invested in 128,641 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Driehaus Cap Ltd Llc holds 159,193 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 2,526 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company stated it has 4,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Co owns 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 101,547 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 55,855 shares. Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). First Interstate Commercial Bank, Montana-based fund reported 456 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.14% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) or 29,925 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated stated it has 1,673 shares or 0% of all its holdings.