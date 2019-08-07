Rice Hall James & Associates Cut Its Stake in Brooks Automation (BRKS) as Stock Price Rose; Brunswick (BC) Share Price Declined While Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 33,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 569,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.70M, down from 603,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 114,254 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF A CANADIAN BIOREPOSITORY; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 46c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q REV. $207M, EST. $199.5M

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 26.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 65,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 182,879 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, down from 248,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.84. About 257,341 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “wrap: KKR, Campbell, DoorDash, Caviar, Watermill, LLR, Arnott’s, FP | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brunswick Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: BC Partners, Blackstone, Silver Oak, Mastercard, Gannett, Fox – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brunswick Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brunswick Corporation (BC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $87.09M for 11.46 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Brooks Automation, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:BRKS) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Brooks Automation to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brooks Automation, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brooks Finalizes Divestiture of Semiconductor Cryogenics Business to Atlas Copco – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

