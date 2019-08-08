Rice Hall James & Associates Raised Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding; Brown Capital Management Has Trimmed Quidel (QDEL) Holding By $4.70 Million

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Quidel Corp (QDEL) stake by 1.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 72,242 shares as Quidel Corp (QDEL)’s stock declined 7.87%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 5.47M shares with $357.99M value, down from 5.54 million last quarter. Quidel Corp now has $2.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 10,632 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 05/03/2018 – QUIDEL GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR POINT-OF-CARE SOFIA® LYME FLUORES; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) stake by 9.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc acquired 26,221 shares as Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX)’s stock declined 1.93%. The Rice Hall James & Associates Llc holds 311,971 shares with $15.40M value, up from 285,750 last quarter. Six Flags Entmt Corp New now has $4.58B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 51,900 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B

Among 4 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, July 9. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 25. The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has “Sector Weight” rating given on Friday, February 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) stake by 14,651 shares to 23,906 valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) stake by 9,221 shares and now owns 157,736 shares. Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Record Second Quarter and First-Half Revenue for Six Flags – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Six Flags sees bigger crowds, more revenue – San Antonio Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Announces Second Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Protalix BioTherapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Upgrades Six Flags, Sees More Upside Ahead – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Quidel Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 15.

More notable recent Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brief Commentary On Quidel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:QDEL) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Quidel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:QDEL) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Quidel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:QDEL) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Quidel Corporation (QDEL) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RSI Alert: Quidel (QDEL) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 14, 2019.